Family CFO Inc Purchases Shares of 48,793 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,536,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 6.3% of Family CFO Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Family CFO Inc owned about 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,678.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.87. 1,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,807. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.00. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $104.48 and a 52 week high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

