Family CFO Inc Buys New Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $841,000. Vance Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $616,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $3,271,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $778,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $593,000. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UPS traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $176.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,406. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.72. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $154.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Stephens decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $263.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.69.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

