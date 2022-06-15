F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Price Target Cut to $15.00

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 225.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FXLV. Roth Capital lowered F45 Training from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on F45 Training in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on F45 Training from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.89.

Shares of NYSE FXLV opened at $4.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.84 million and a P/E ratio of -3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.72. F45 Training has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $17.75.

F45 Training ( NYSE:FXLV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $50.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.07 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that F45 Training will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F45 Training news, Director Mark Wahlberg sold 52,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $517,578.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,618,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,913,285.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Luke Armstrong sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $1,335,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 718,789 shares of company stock worth $8,242,156.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F45 Training in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in F45 Training during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in F45 Training by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 27,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 15,674 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in F45 Training by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in F45 Training by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after buying an additional 97,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.

