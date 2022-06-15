EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the May 15th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of EVgo stock opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.32. EVgo has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $8.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EVgo stock. Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 730,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,669 shares during the quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in EVgo were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

