EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $666,000 in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,787 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 413.3% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 904.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.05.

Shares of TJX traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,421,860. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $67.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

