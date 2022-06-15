EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 107,563 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 107,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.5% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,890,060,000 after buying an additional 316,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625,290 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 80,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.31. The company had a trading volume of 390,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,954,531. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.63. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.02 and a one year high of $54.74.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

