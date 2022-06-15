Everipedia (IQ) Market Capitalization Achieves $41.41 Million

Everipedia (IQ) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Everipedia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded down 32.9% against the dollar. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $41.41 million and approximately $9.15 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,384% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,384.54 or 0.15612341 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.00 or 0.00424367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004607 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00070774 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00036639 BTC.

Everipedia Coin Profile

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,450,921 coins. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

