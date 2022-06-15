EtherGem Market Cap Tops $69,566.25 (EGEM)

EtherGem (EGEM) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. During the last week, EtherGem has traded down 44.3% against the U.S. dollar. One EtherGem coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. EtherGem has a market cap of $69,566.25 and approximately $137.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EtherGem Coin Profile

EtherGem (EGEM) is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

EtherGem Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

