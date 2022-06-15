EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 134,268 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 594,324 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,268 shares during the quarter. General Motors comprises 0.8% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $34,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 50.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 793.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GM. Citigroup lowered their price objective on General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.16.

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,089,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.20. General Motors has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.19.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Profile (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.