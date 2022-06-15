EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $17.70 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 381.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,661 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $17,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,139,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,147,000 after buying an additional 288,090 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $21,799,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 209,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,337,000 after buying an additional 109,852 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 342.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 126,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,219,000 after purchasing an additional 98,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWM Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,457,000.

Shares of VXF stock traded up $1.99 on Wednesday, hitting $132.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,323. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.52 and a 200 day moving average of $161.65. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $129.49 and a 12-month high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

