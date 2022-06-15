EOS Market Capitalization Achieves $894.39 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. EOS has a total market capitalization of $894.39 million and $386.43 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EOS has traded 28.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00004248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,057,394,148 coins and its circulating supply is 992,170,442 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EOS is eos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

Buying and Selling EOS

