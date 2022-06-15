Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Short Interest Down 47.5% in May

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 243,700 shares, a decrease of 47.5% from the May 15th total of 464,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Enservco in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Enservco in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Enservco in the first quarter valued at $51,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Enservco in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Enservco in the first quarter valued at $76,000. 3.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN ENSV traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,521,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,734,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.28. Enservco has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $8.76.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

