Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Receives $6.89 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.89.

EXK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of EXK stock opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $619.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average of $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $7.41.

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Rating ) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.21 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXK. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 49.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

