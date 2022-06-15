Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $569.00

Electrify.Asia (ELEC) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Electrify.Asia coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electrify.Asia has a market cap of $311,114.87 and approximately $569.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Electrify.Asia has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electrify.Asia Profile

ELEC is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. The official message board for Electrify.Asia is medium.com/electrifyasia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Buying and Selling Electrify.Asia

