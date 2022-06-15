Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) Short Interest Up 50.0% in May

Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 4,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAC. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edify Acquisition by 79.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,064,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,322,000 after purchasing an additional 469,595 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edify Acquisition by 196.8% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 671,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after buying an additional 445,031 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Edify Acquisition by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 716,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after buying an additional 329,217 shares in the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,962,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edify Acquisition by 298.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 226,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Edify Acquisition alerts:

EAC stock opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. Edify Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edify Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edify Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.