East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Short Interest Update

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the May 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERES. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 5,760.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in East Resources Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $359,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in East Resources Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $715,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in East Resources Acquisition by 88.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,657,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,314,000 after acquiring an additional 778,593 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in East Resources Acquisition by 2.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 97,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

ERES stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91. East Resources Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

