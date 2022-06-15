Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $766,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $18,238,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA DIA traded up $1.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $306.27. The company had a trading volume of 234,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,549,494. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $301.93 and a one year high of $369.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $330.57 and its 200-day moving average is $342.86.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

