Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Acquires New Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 127,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,397,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 2.9% of Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.29.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.12. 196,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,708,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $457.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.58 and a 200-day moving average of $109.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $85.01 and a 12 month high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 38.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.