Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) CEO Byron L. Boston Buys 6,562 Shares

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 6,562 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,070.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,919,043.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE DX traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,346,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,647. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.21. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.54 and a 12 month high of $20.37. The stock has a market cap of $547.35 million, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 159.69% and a return on equity of 9.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 776,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,585,000 after buying an additional 38,361 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 888,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,502,000 after purchasing an additional 81,536 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 10.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,898,000 after purchasing an additional 100,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading reduced their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Dynex Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dynex Capital (DX)
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Plug Your Nose to Buy Plug Power Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.