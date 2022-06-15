Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) CEO Byron L. Boston Buys 6,562 Shares

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 6,562 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,070.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,919,043.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE DX traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,346,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,647. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.21. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.54 and a 12 month high of $20.37. The stock has a market cap of $547.35 million, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 159.69% and a return on equity of 9.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.53%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 66.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 776,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,585,000 after buying an additional 38,361 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 888,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,502,000 after purchasing an additional 81,536 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 10.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,898,000 after purchasing an additional 100,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading reduced their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Dynex Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

