Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) CEO Purchases $1,453,200.00 in Stock

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 105,000 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,453,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,587.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Dun & Bradstreet stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,298,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,760. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.91. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $22.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -76.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60.
Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.29 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.28% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNB. Cannae Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 29.7% during the first quarter. Cannae Holdings Inc. now owns 88,278,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,631,000 after purchasing an additional 20,225,711 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 182.1% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,891,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,426,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257,937 shares during the last quarter. Thomas H Lee Partners LP increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 19.7% during the first quarter. Thomas H Lee Partners LP now owns 57,867,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,841,000 after acquiring an additional 9,515,754 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter valued at $142,529,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 1,045.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,930,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,016,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325,905 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.
