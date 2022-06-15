Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) CEO Purchases $1,453,200.00 in Stock

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 105,000 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,453,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,587.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dun & Bradstreet stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,298,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,760. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.91. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $22.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -76.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.29 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.28% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNB. Cannae Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 29.7% during the first quarter. Cannae Holdings Inc. now owns 88,278,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,631,000 after purchasing an additional 20,225,711 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 182.1% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,891,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,426,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257,937 shares during the last quarter. Thomas H Lee Partners LP increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 19.7% during the first quarter. Thomas H Lee Partners LP now owns 57,867,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,841,000 after acquiring an additional 9,515,754 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter valued at $142,529,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 1,045.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,930,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,016,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325,905 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

