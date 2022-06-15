Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

NYSE:DOUG opened at 5.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 5.95. Douglas Elliman has a 1-year low of 4.83 and a 1-year high of 12.66.

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported 0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.09 by -0.01. The firm had revenue of 308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 302.89 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Douglas Elliman will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Douglas Elliman in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company.

In related news, insider Richard Lampen purchased 5,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 5.64 per share, with a total value of 28,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,006,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 5,676,225.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth about $724,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,819,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,801,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,291,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

