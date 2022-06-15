Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Raises Dividend to $0.51 Per Share

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Dine Brands Global has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 45.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Dine Brands Global has a payout ratio of 28.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dine Brands Global to earn $6.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

Shares of DIN stock opened at $67.49 on Wednesday. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $61.38 and a 12 month high of $95.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.30.

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 41.75%. The firm had revenue of $230.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIN. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 132.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 12.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 14.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

