Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the May 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 346,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DBOEY stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,787. The company has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average of $17.04. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $18.44.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.2282 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Börse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Deutsche Börse from €185.00 ($192.71) to €193.00 ($201.04) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €180.00 ($187.50) target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($182.29) to €180.00 ($187.50) in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Deutsche Börse from €164.00 ($170.83) to €172.00 ($179.17) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Deutsche Börse to €191.00 ($198.96) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Börse currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.57.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

