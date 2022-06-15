Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the May 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 346,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of DBOEY stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,787. The company has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average of $17.04. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $18.44.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.2282 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Börse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.
Deutsche Börse Company Profile (Get Rating)
Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deutsche Börse (DBOEY)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.