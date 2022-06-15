Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Receives GBX 3,427.13 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2022

Shares of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLNGet Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,427.13 ($41.60).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLN shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Derwent London to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 3,600 ($43.69) to GBX 4,200 ($50.98) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($33.38) target price on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($33.98) target price on shares of Derwent London in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,667 ($32.37) target price on shares of Derwent London in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of DLN opened at GBX 2,796 ($33.94) on Friday. Derwent London has a 1 year low of GBX 2,746 ($33.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,850 ($46.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of £3.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,019.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,185.15.

Derwent London Company Profile (Get Rating)

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Derwent London (LON:DLN)

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.