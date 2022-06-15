Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Receives GBX 3,427.13 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,427.13 ($41.60).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLN shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Derwent London to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 3,600 ($43.69) to GBX 4,200 ($50.98) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($33.38) target price on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($33.98) target price on shares of Derwent London in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,667 ($32.37) target price on shares of Derwent London in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of DLN opened at GBX 2,796 ($33.94) on Friday. Derwent London has a 1 year low of GBX 2,746 ($33.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,850 ($46.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of £3.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,019.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,185.15.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

