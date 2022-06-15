DeltaChain (DELTA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,704.00

DeltaChain (DELTA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One DeltaChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeltaChain has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. DeltaChain has a total market capitalization of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00224033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000160 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002431 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $401.03 or 0.01851857 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005974 BTC.

DeltaChain Coin Profile

DELTA is a coin. It was first traded on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

