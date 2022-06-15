Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Shares Down 3.1%

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $48.45 and last traded at $48.45. Approximately 1,361 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 64,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.99.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.56 and its 200-day moving average is $45.86.

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 158.89%. The firm had revenue of $206.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is 101.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKL. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 2,937.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

About Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

