DeGate (DG) Trading Down 5.1% Over Last Week

DeGate (DG) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One DeGate coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000523 BTC on popular exchanges. DeGate has a total market capitalization of $10.13 million and $1.53 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeGate has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DeGate

DeGate was first traded on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,329,672 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeGate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeGate using one of the exchanges listed above.

