CTS Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:CTS)

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

CTS has a dividend payout ratio of 6.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CTS to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

CTS stock opened at $36.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.81 and its 200-day moving average is $35.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.52 and a beta of 0.66. CTS has a twelve month low of $28.72 and a twelve month high of $41.77.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $147.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.15 million. CTS had a positive return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 6.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CTS will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CTS news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $145,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,842. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in CTS during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in CTS during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CTS in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CTS in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised CTS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet raised CTS from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded CTS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

