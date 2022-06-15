CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Trading Up 1.2%

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating)’s stock price were up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.16 and last traded at $13.16. Approximately 689 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 104,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CFB shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $660.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average of $14.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CrossFirst Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $48.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 389.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 171,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,583,000 after purchasing an additional 32,808 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 37.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. 49.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

