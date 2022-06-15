Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 68.9% from the May 15th total of 6,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 70,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 309.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 42,802 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 42.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 10,893 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $780,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 9.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 9.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRT traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $16.62. The stock had a trading volume of 76,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,751. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day moving average of $14.41. The company has a market capitalization of $99.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.52.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust ( NYSE:CRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 223.79% and a net margin of 91.09%. The business had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.164 dividend. This is a boost from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.84%. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.48%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

