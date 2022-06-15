Critical Contrast: Rover Group (ROVR) and Its Rivals

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) is one of 63 publicly-traded companies in the “Personal services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Rover Group to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rover Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rover Group $109.84 million -$64.05 million -3.30 Rover Group Competitors $686.58 million $58.98 million 21.94

Rover Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Rover Group. Rover Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rover Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rover Group 0 1 5 0 2.83 Rover Group Competitors 180 799 1444 63 2.56

Rover Group currently has a consensus price target of $10.17, indicating a potential upside of 152.27%. As a group, “Personal services” companies have a potential upside of 36.85%. Given Rover Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rover Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Rover Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rover Group -72.28% -21.97% -9.22% Rover Group Competitors -24.25% 340.80% -3.81%

Risk and Volatility

Rover Group has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rover Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.14, indicating that their average stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.8% of Rover Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rover Group rivals beat Rover Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Rover Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rover Group, Inc. operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

