Credits (CS) Trading 10.9% Lower Over Last Week

Credits (CS) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. During the last week, Credits has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Credits has a total market cap of $1.91 million and $207,604.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000187 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

