Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 289,200 shares, a decrease of 46.3% from the May 15th total of 538,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 460,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 20,850 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

NASDAQ SLVO opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.98.

