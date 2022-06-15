Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, an increase of 79.8% from the May 15th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 491,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,843,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 673,757 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $602,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $642,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,622,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 147,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. 25.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

Shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $2.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0155 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (Get Rating)

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.