Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.25.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

In other Coty news, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 739,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,382.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,123,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Coty by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 17,315 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in Coty by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 745,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 96,259 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Coty during the 1st quarter worth $17,961,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.14 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Coty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

