COTI 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $28.21 Million (COTI)

COTI (COTI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One COTI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0928 or 0.00000428 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, COTI has traded down 33.2% against the dollar. COTI has a total market capitalization of $97.28 million and $28.21 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,384% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,384.54 or 0.15612341 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.00 or 0.00424367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004607 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00070774 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00036639 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,141,495 coins. COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for COTI is coti.io . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

Buying and Selling COTI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

