Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Clear Perspective Advisors LLC

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,596 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,891 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,672,000 after buying an additional 16,281 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $4,226,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 970 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $3,064,000. Finally, Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $522,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $456.17. 29,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810,863. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $377.12 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $512.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $525.84.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

