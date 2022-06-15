Convex Finance Trading Down 48.6% This Week (CVX)

Convex Finance (CVX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Convex Finance coin can currently be bought for $3.99 or 0.00018125 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Convex Finance has traded down 48.6% against the dollar. Convex Finance has a total market capitalization of $251.88 million and approximately $10.26 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.13 or 0.00428121 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004543 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00054946 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00011431 BTC.

Convex Finance Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 91,325,212 coins and its circulating supply is 63,202,789 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Convex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

