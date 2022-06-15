Contrasting Owlet (OWLT) & Its Peers

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Owlet to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.6% of Owlet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of shares of all “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of shares of all “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Owlet and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Owlet $75.80 million -$71.70 million -1.61 Owlet Competitors $2.66 billion $435.24 million 10.73

Owlet’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Owlet. Owlet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Owlet and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Owlet 0 2 1 0 2.33 Owlet Competitors 85 506 856 19 2.55

Owlet presently has a consensus price target of $7.58, suggesting a potential upside of 254.36%. As a group, “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 35.34%. Given Owlet’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Owlet is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Owlet and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Owlet N/A -158.71% -40.45% Owlet Competitors -3,288.70% 4.83% 1.80%

Summary

Owlet peers beat Owlet on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Owlet (Get Rating)

Owlet, Inc. operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include Smart Sock, a baby monitor to track an infant's oxygen levels, heart rates, and sleep trends; Dream Sock, an app to assist children for better sleep; Cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere; and Dream Lab, an interactive online platform that assists families in building healthy sleep habits. The company also offers Dream Duo, a monitoring system for baby's sleeping habits and includes wearable sock monitor, HD video, and digital sleep coach. Owlet, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Lehi, Utah.

