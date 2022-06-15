Comparing Woodside Energy Group (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) and Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Woodside Energy Group (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) and Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Woodside Energy Group and Southwestern Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woodside Energy Group $6.96 billion 3.15 $1.98 billion N/A N/A Southwestern Energy $6.67 billion 1.29 -$25.00 million ($3.35) -2.30

Woodside Energy Group has higher revenue and earnings than Southwestern Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Woodside Energy Group has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southwestern Energy has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Woodside Energy Group and Southwestern Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woodside Energy Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Southwestern Energy 2 8 7 0 2.29

Woodside Energy Group presently has a consensus target price of $21.28, indicating a potential downside of 4.49%. Southwestern Energy has a consensus target price of $8.66, indicating a potential upside of 12.36%. Given Southwestern Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Southwestern Energy is more favorable than Woodside Energy Group.

Profitability

This table compares Woodside Energy Group and Southwestern Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woodside Energy Group N/A N/A N/A Southwestern Energy -32.56% 203.77% 11.29%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.8% of Southwestern Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Southwestern Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects. The company was formerly known as Woodside Petroleum Ltd and changed its name to Woodside Energy Group Ltd in May 2022. Woodside Energy Group Ltd was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 768,050 net acres in Appalachia; a total of 1,527 wells on production; and approximately proved natural gas, oil, and NGLs reserves comprise 21,148 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (Bcfe). It also engages in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil, and NGLs. The company serves LNG exporters, energy companies, utilities, and industrial purchasers of natural gas. Southwestern Energy Company was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

