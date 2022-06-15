Comerica Bank Sells 503,404 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503,404 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $25,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 412,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,376,000 after acquiring an additional 34,823 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,880,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 271,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 15,738 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.91. 38,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,701,076. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.65 and a 12 month high of $82.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.86.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

