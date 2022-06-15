Comerica Bank Sells 24,614 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2022

Comerica Bank reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 895,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,614 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $53,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Cohen Lawrence B increased its position in Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 51,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 54,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $2,298,541.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,909,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 43,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $2,784,413.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,093.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 421,597 shares of company stock valued at $27,351,588 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.33. 517,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,231,037. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. DZ Bank cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.