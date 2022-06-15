Comerica Bank Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 562,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,684 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $27,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 9,254 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 36,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 6,243 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 32,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 96,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after buying an additional 33,095 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,493,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,292,242. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.94 and a 12-month high of $55.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.72.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

