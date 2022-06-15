Coldstack (CLS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $257,454.00

Coldstack (CLS) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Coldstack has a market capitalization of $252,538.74 and approximately $257,454.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coldstack coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000764 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Coldstack has traded 20% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.04 or 0.00428374 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004551 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00059307 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00011431 BTC.

Coldstack Coin Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Coldstack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coldstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coldstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

