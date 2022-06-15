Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the May 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,155,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,819,000 after buying an additional 45,183 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 421,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after buying an additional 26,519 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 318,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after buying an additional 22,586 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 272,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after buying an additional 10,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 256,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 11,393 shares in the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.82. The company had a trading volume of 46,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,620. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $18.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average of $15.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

