CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Short Interest Update

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 40.2% from the May 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:CNF traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.81. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,711. CNFinance has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $192.72 million, a PE ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average is $3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 753.06, a current ratio of 821.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.
CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). CNFinance had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of ($31.82) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.49 million. Equities research analysts expect that CNFinance will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.
