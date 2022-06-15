Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0943 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLO opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $13.17.
About Clough Global Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)
Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.
