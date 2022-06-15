Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0943 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLO opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $13.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 31.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after buying an additional 173,669 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 150,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

