Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,800 shares, a decrease of 39.8% from the May 15th total of 198,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 147.8% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 48,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 29,074 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 10.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 203,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 18,726 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 96.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 259,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 127,121 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 34.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at $507,000.

Shares of GLO stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,774. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $13.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.0943 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

