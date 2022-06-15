Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.33. 60,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,108,876. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.43 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $113.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.63.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.08%.

Several research firms have commented on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wedbush cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.94.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.