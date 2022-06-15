Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Raised by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,050 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 119,870 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $1,062,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86,355 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,159,000. Finally, Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 85,762 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $42.91 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.02 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $177.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

